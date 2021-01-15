Billy Frank Jones, 88, passed away on Tuesday, January 12, 2021. He is a native of Wilson, OK and a resident of Prairieville, LA. Billy enjoyed fishing and most of all being on the water. He recently picked up a new hobby of learning to use a computer. He enjoyed learning how to send an email and use social media. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Wilson Jones; brothers, Jerry Jones, James Dewey Jones, David Jones; grandson, Tyler Jones. He leaves to cherish his memories, son, Larry Frank (Kathy) Jones; grandchildren, Ryan (Shawn) Salzarulo, Larayme Jones, Matthew (Karissa) Maxwell, Nicholas Maxwell; 8 great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Family and friends of Billy are invited to attend the Funeral Service on Monday, January 18, 2021 at Ourso Funeral Home-Gonzales at 12pm. Visitation will begin at 10am until the time of the Service. To offer a message of condolence, please visit www.oursofh.com