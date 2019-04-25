November 12, 1932 — April 23, 2019

Mrs. Billie Evans Hewitt, a native of Texas and a longtime resident of Bayou Vista for the past 56 years, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at the age of 86.

Mrs. Billie married her one and only love in 1950 and began a life’s journey that eventually brought her to Bayou Vista in 1964. There she stayed, setting down roots and creating wonderful friendships. In 1969, Mrs. Billie received her cosmetology license and opened Billie’s Beauty Shop in Bayou Vista. Upon retiring from that, she taught piano lessons to numerous students and gave annual recitals for over 10 years. When she retired the second time, it was so that she could pursue her favorite job which was taking care of her grandchildren. Mrs. Billie was a charter and active member of the Bayou Vista Baptist Church. She enjoyed entertaining her friends, baking, and LSU sports.

Mrs. Billie is survived by one daughter, Shellie Hewitt-Quinn of Berwick; two granddaughters, Maegan Quinn of New Orleans and Nicolette Quinn of Shreveport; two grandsons, Ryan Quinn of Maryland and Brad Quinn of Baton Rouge; a sister, Zenobia Prejean of Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Shelton Lee Hewitt; her son, Kevin Hewitt; her parents, Bill and Martha Evans; a brother, Donald Evans; and twin sisters, Jeane and Janell.

A time of visitation and remembrance will be observed on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Bayou Vista Baptist Church from 9 a.m. until time of services at 11 a.m. with Reverend Steven Kelly officiating. Burial will follow in the Ibert’s Memorial Park Cemetery in Patterson.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Heart of Hospice and all of Mrs. Billie’s friends and family who visited her.