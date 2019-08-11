'Bikers on the Bayou' getting ready for Aug. 24

The St Mary Chamber of Commerce, City of Franklin and Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau will host the 2nd annual event “Bikers on the Bayou” August 24 in downtown Franklin.

This event celebrates the 50th year anniversary of the filming of the iconic movie, “Easy Rider” that starred Dennis Hopper, Peter Fonda and Jack Nicholson. The movie includes many scenes and features locations, throughout St. Mary Parish. This low budget counter culture smash hit follows the main characters on their journey from California to Louisiana for Mardi Gras. The movie was released on July 14, 1969.

Many activities are planned through-out the day for visitors and riders in St. Mary Parish. To kick off the day there will be an “Easy Riding on the Bayou Self-Guided Tour.” The, “Easy Riding on the Bayou”, brochure that offers a map of the iconic route and details of the locations featured in the movie. A welcome station will be positioned on both ends of the parish with two other stops located along route. The welcome stations will provide a packet with a souvenir patch, raffle tickets, the route/map, a scavenger hunt game, and many more bonuses.

The 10 featured locations will be marked so riders and visitors can locate them. Photo opportunities will be offered downtown and on the route. The brochure will also be available online at their website, www.cajuncoast.com for visitors to download. The self-guided tour is open to everyone include cars, trucks, etc. to participate in, not just motorcycles.

“We are fortunate that many of the locations in St. Mary parish from the iconic movie, “Easy Rider,” have been preserved after almost 50 years,’ Patrice Williams, Chamber board member and event co-chair said. “Franklin is a beautiful small town and we want to invite visitors to enjoy a leisurely ride through St. Mary Parish not only for this event but throughout the year.

Music, food, beverages and fun from 9 a.m. – dark along Teche Drive and Main Street. Music featuring a DJ early in the day followed by local bands, Low Down and DeJaVu; the Teche Theatre will offer a viewing of the Easy Rider movie at 1 and 3pm; a Car, Motorcycle and Rat Rod Show from 9 a.m.– 2 p.m. behind the Blevins Building; Captain Caviar will offer swamp tours; Center of Hope will sponsor pirogue paces; demonstrations and contests will take place behind the courthouse through-out the day as well as food, craft and merchandise vendors.

“There is a large motorcycle target audience and we are optimistic that this event will continue to grow. The response has been great,” Donna Meyers, president of the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce said. “We are marketing the event via all media sources and social media through-out Louisiana and beyond. Tune in for more details as the date gets closer,”

Officials are expecting a great day in downtown Franklin by the bayou for the 50th anniversary of the movie and second annual “Bikers on the Bayou” event.

“Come out and mingle with our visitors and local leadership, this is going to be a great event!” Franklin Mayor Eugene Foulcard said.

There are opportunities for local businesses and organizations to support this event and get involved. Sponsorships are welcomed and available in many levels. Volunteers are welcomed and encouraged to help with all the activities on July 13. For more information, call the Chamber office at 985-384-3830.

For more information, contact the Cajun Coast Visitors and Convention Bureau at 985-380-8224 or the St. Mary Chamber of Commerce at 985-384-3830.