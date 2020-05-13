BIAGGIO A. 'BLAISE' 'BILL' GUARISCO

Biaggio Anthony Guarisco, a native of Morgan City and resident of Baton Rouge, died on May 5, 2020, of natural causes. He was 87.

Known by most as Blaise or Bill, he is survived by one brother, Anthony P. Guarisco Jr. of Morgan City; a daughter, Christine von Braun of Andover, Mass.; sons Bill Guarisco and Tom Guarisco of Baton Rouge; as well as six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gladys Mire Guarisco, also a native of Morgan City; parents Anthony P. Guarisco Sr. and Carrie Giordano Guarisco of Morgan City; two sons, Timothy J. Guarisco of New Orleans and David P. Guarisco Sr. of Orlando, Fla.; and brothers Lucian J. Guarisco and Peter F. Guarisco of Morgan City.

Due to COVID-19 related restrictions there are no plans at this time for a funeral service. His remains will be interred at St. John Catholic Church cemetery in Thibodaux.

As a child, Bill served as an altar boy and attended Sacred Heart Catholic School where he helped organize the school’s first football team, even losing a tooth in the very first game.

At LSU, he earned a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering, then served in the U.S. Air Force, achieving the rank of lieutenant.

He worked his entire professional career for McDermott Inc. In 1971, he was among a handful of Louisiana staff who helped establish McDermott’s beachhead in the Highlands of Scotland to service the emerging North Sea oil and gas industry. In 1979, his family returned to the United States, settling in Thibodaux.

In 2017, he moved to Ollie Steele Burden Manor Nursing Home in Baton Rouge. The family is eternally grateful to the exceptional care and comfort he received from the Sisters of the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady, nursing home staff and from the staff of St. Joseph Hospice.