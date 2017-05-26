February 11, 1927 – May 17, 2017

Beverly Stanless “Pepper” Burgess was born on February 11, 1927 in Verdunville to the late O’Brien James Burgess and the late Viola Paul Burgess. He departed this life on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 5:56 p.m. at the Patterson Healthcare Center after a long battle with dementia. He was a faithful member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Verdunville.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include one brother, Richard Burgess and his wife Anna of Verdunville; three daughter, Angela Burgess Gunner and her husband Roland Sr. of Verdunville, Mildred Paul Young of Rayne, and Audrey Paul McIlwain and her husband Ronnie of Verdunville; two sons, Reginald “Reggie” Burgess and his wife Lisa of Houston, Texas and Aaron “Ronnie” Burgess of Verdunville; 12 granddaughters, Rolanda, Kateria, Geraline, Corrine, Tammy, Roni, Amber, Regionta, Aaronyaé, Zokieya, Dirkquona, and Anyé; two grandsons, Roland Jr. and Malcolm; and 19 great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Juanita Paul Burgess; three brothers, O’Brien Jr., Bertrand, and Leroy Burgess; and one daughter, Flora Paul Helphenstine.

Relatives and friends joined the family for the visitation on Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Verdunville from 8:30 a.m. until 11 a.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 10 a.m. led by Mildred Young and Audrey McIlwain.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Saturday at the church at 11 a.m. He was laid to rest in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. Father Peter Emusa was the Celebrant for the Mass and conducted the services. Serving as pallbearers were Aaron Burgess, Reginald Burgess, Sean Kirt, Corey Burgess, Roland Gunner Jr., and Randy Paul Sr. Honorary pallbearers were Floyd Paul Jr., Roland Gunner Sr., Ryan Westley, Wilbert Paul Jr., Roderick Paul, and Ronnie McIlwain.

