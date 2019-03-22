August 31, 1938 - March 21, 2019

Beverly Lee Austin, 80, of Morgan City, Louisiana, was called to her heavenly home on March 21, 2019, surrounded by her family. Beverly was born August 31, 1938, near the Shiloh Community to Orion Buckley Sr. and Susie McIntosh Lee and was the youngest of 13 children. She graduated from Farmerville High School in 1956 and then settled in Morgan City.

Beverly was a homemaker for the majority of her life. She worked a short time at Master Electric in Morgan City and as church treasurer for Trinity Baptist Church in New Iberia. Beverly worked with her sons’ Cub Scout and Boy Scout troops and was a longtime church pianist for First Baptist Church of Amelia. She loved cooking and enjoyed serving on the kitchen committee at First Baptist Church of Morgan City. But most of all, Beverly loved her extended family and enjoyed being with them at family gatherings. She especially enjoyed a spirited game of Rook with family and friends.

Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and by 11 of her siblings and their spouses, Vivian (Revis) Wells, Raymond “Jack” (Arlease) Lee, Mary (Sal) Scarpino, George (Ruth) Lee, Orion Jr. (Alberta) Lee, Gladys (Jesse, Rupert) Neal Savage, James “Mack” (Velda) Lee, Fae Lee, Mae Lee, Rae (Alma) Lee and Paul (Jeanette) Lee.

Beverly is survived by her husband of 63 years, Alton Roy Austin of Morgan City; her three sons, Roy (Cherie) Austin of Madison, Mississippi, Curtis (Lori) Austin of The Woodlands, Texas and Jerry Austin of Morgan City; her three dearly beloved grandchildren, Ashley (Carey) Keller of San Antonio, Texas, Matthew Austin of Kalapana, Hawaii and John (Amy) Austin of The Woodlands, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Zoe Keller, Michael Austin and Micah Austin; one brother, Lester (Ann) Lee of Littleton, Colorado; a sister-in-law, Nelda Faye Austin of Bernice, Louisiana; and a host of nieces and nephews whom she dearly loved.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Morgan City. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the church with Rev. Brent Romero officiating.

A second visitation will be held at Evergreen Baptist Church near Bernice, Louisiana from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019. Services will follow at the church with Rev. Larry White officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Baptist Church Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff of Morgan City Health Care Center and of Journey Hospice for their loving care during Beverly’s final months.