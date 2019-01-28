Beulah Marie Pete Borel, 89, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Thursday, January 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Beulah was born on August 11, 1929, in Berwick, the daughter of Elie Victor Pete and Beulah May Kiffe Pete.

Having no children of her own, Beulah loved her nieces and nephews as her own and enjoyed all the time she was able to spend with them. She enjoyed cooking for her family. Beulah always tried to treat people the way that she would want to be treated. She was a faithful parishioner of St. Bernadette Catholic Church.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sisters, Jeanette Pete of Lafayette and Iris Meranta and husband Ernie of Bayou Vista. Beulah is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Beulah was preceded in death by her parents, Elie and Beulah Kiffe Pete; husband, Oscar Borel; and eight siblings, Horace Pete, Ira Pete, Guy Pete, Marie Irene Pete, Ollie Pete Landry, Mable Pete Rulf, Mae Pete DeHart and Pearl Pete DeHart.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at noon on Monday, January 28, 2019, at St. Bernadette Catholic Church with Father Angelo Cremaldi celebrating Mass. A visitation was held from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Parish Hall with a rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m. Following Mass, Beulah was laid to rest with her husband Oscar in the Berwick Cemetery.