November 17, 1946-March 20, 2018

Betty “Sunny” Brown, 71, born on November 17, 1946, a native of Snyder, Texas and 32-year resident of Bayou Vista, was called to her heavenly home on Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 6:47 p.m. at AMG Specialty Hospital.

Sunny was a very loving person and never met a stranger. She always had a smile to greet you and treated you like family. Her kindness didn’t stop with people as she also loved animals and was always willing to help care for them. Her greatest love was her only grandson.

Those left to cherish Sunny’s memory are her loving son, Donald P York and his wife, Dayle Ulmer York, one adoring grandson, Grant C York, two brothers, Lester Fussell and his partner Alen Damario, Robert Childress and his wife Debbie Childress, and nieces and nephews.

Sunny joins in heaven her mother and father Doris and Leonard Childress, husband Kim Robert Brown, sister Rowena Childress Rosson, Linda Fussell, and nephew Daniel Childress.

A memorial will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on April 3 at the Patterson Civic Center.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the Animal Advocates of St. Mary at PO Box 269, Berwick, La. 70342

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City, La.