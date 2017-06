Betty Richard Daigle, 80, a native and resident of Belle River, died Wednesday, June 14, 2017, at her residence.

Visitation will be from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Church of God of Prophecy and Friday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.

Wilbert Services is in charge of arrangements.