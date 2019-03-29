November 15, 1929-March 28, 2019

Betty “Mommie” Fromenthal, 89, a resident of Berwick, passed away Thursday, March 28, 2019, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Betty was born on November 15, 1929, in Morgan City, the daughter of Kenneth Barbier and Mae Arceneaux Barbier.

Betty loved the Lord with all that she had and enjoyed teaching the bible, she was known for her teachings of the 23rd Psalm. She attended church at Twin City Gospel for many years and was recently going to PromiseLand Church. She loved to crochet and quilt, making many things for her family. She loved to cook for her family and loved every minute she was able to spend with them. Her favorite thing of all was going to church and serving the Lord daily.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by six children, Cynthia Maitre and husband Allen of Lake Charles, Lana Fromenthal of Minden, Karen McCrary and husband Dean of Minden, Arthur Lee Fromenthal Jr. and wife Nelda of Beaumont, Texas, Faith Fromenthal of Berwick, and Joi Fromenthal and fiancé Clark Landry of Pierre Part; 17 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; one brother, Gerald Barbier Sr. of Morgan City; and one sister, Marcella German and husband Sidney of Springfield, Missouri.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Mae Arceneaux Barbier; her husband, Arthur Lee Fromenthal Sr.; two granddaughters, Casi Alpha and Sheliegh Leal; one great-granddaughter, Bethany Rentrop; two sisters; two brothers; and one sister-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at Lighthouse Community Church with Pastor Randy Plessala officiating. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Monday, April 1, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home and the visitation will resume from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at Lighthouse Community Church. Following the services, Betty will be laid to rest in the Berwick Cemetery.