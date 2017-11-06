December 10, 1940- November 4, 2017

Betty Borel Bourque, a longtime resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, at the age of 76.

Betty enjoyed spending time with her family and was known for chasing her grandchildren around at ball parks. She adored children, babysitting little ones in Morgan City for many years. These little ones each held a special place in her heart and were like grandchildren to Betty. She enjoyed dancing, especially line dancing. Her presence will always be missed but never forgotten.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving children; Myron Bourque and his wife, Beth, and Kelly Bourque Vaughn and her husband, Travis; two sisters, Gail Segura and her husband, Larry, and Dot Romero and her husband, Robert; three grandchildren, Brooks Bourque and his wife, Meagan, Alexis Vaughn and Trevor Vaughn; and two great-grandchildren, Brodi and Gracie Bourque.

She joined in heaven her husband, Oscar “Frenchie” Bourque Jr.; her son, Vaughn Bourque; and her parents, Joe and Amelia Borel.

Services are currently pending.