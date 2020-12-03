Bertrand Green, 57, a native of Morgan City and resident of Richmond, Texas, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital in Sugarland, Texas.

Visitation will be Friday, 6-8 p.m., and Saturday, 9-10 a.m., at Jones Funeral Home. Masks and social distancing required. Private services will be with family’s invited guest only. Services accessible on funeral home Facebook page at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Tonya Green of Richmond, Texas; daughter, Teryse Battieste of Austin, Texas; son, Joshua Green of Missouri City, Texas; mother, Shirley Alfred and step-father, Robert Alfred of Patterson; two sisters, Andra Singleton of Morgan City and Adriana Hasley of Baton Rouge; brother, Tyrone Green of Baton Rouge; six grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, and paternal and maternal grandparents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.