BERTHA MARIE WALKER CHENEVERT

Tue, 11/17/2020 - 2:36pm

Bertha Marie Walker Chenevert, 82, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be Saturday from 8 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Morgan City. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.
She is survived by three daughters, Martoaka Mann, Shontel Chenevert and Courtnie Chenevert; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two sisters; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, a son, two grandsons and four brothers.
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Service of Baton Rouge is in charge of arrangements.

