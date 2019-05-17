BERTHA MARIE STEPHENS GUIDRY

January 24, 1930 — May 15, 2019

Bertha Guidry, age 89, a native of Stephensville, Louisiana and a resident of Morgan City, was called to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by her loving family.

Known to most as Bertha, Bert or Ms. B, everyone knew her for her amazing Cajun cooking. She was also known for her strong work ethic and as the person you called whenever you needed help, whether it was to give the newborn babies their first baths or just to tend to the sick. Bert loved to work in her veggie garden and flower beds and enjoyed sitting on her porch rocking and visiting with the neighbors.

Those left to cherish her beautiful memory is her daughter, Chorlette Guidry of Berwick, Louisiana; her sister, Shirley Stephens Beadle; her four-legged babies, Tippy and MeMe; her sisters-in-law, Wilma Oncale Guidry, Carrie Guidry Stephens and Gladys Guidry Driskill. She also leaves numerous godchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.

She is joined in heaven by her husband of 58 years, Clarence Guidry; son, Kenneth Stephen Guidry; her father, Beverly (BJ) Stephens of Stephensville; her mother, Orelia Landry Stephens Eues (native of Belle River) and resident of Stephensville; and stepfather, Albert Eues Sr.

The family would like to express their sincerest gratitude to caregivers Ann Oncale and Patricia Horton, Dr. Natalie Dishman and her staff at Medicine Clinic of Morgan City, Dr. Michelle McCain of Houma, Louisiana, Dr. Donald Gervis of Gray, Louisiana, and the entire staff of Journey Hospice.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Church with Father Clyde Mahler presiding. Following Mass, Bertha’s wishes were to be cremated.