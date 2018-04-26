Bertha Bell Evans, 81, of Franklin, Louisiana peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.

She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Celebration of Life: High noon (12 p.m.) Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Road, Arlington, Texas, 76018. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 at Otis Funeral Home, 501 Willow St., Franklin, La., 70538, with burial immediately following at Saint John Cemetery.

Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Evans and Rebecca Smith-Rawster; sons, Michael Charles Evans, and Steven Nathan Evans; and sister, Carolyn J. Smith. Survivors: daughters, Rebecca Denise Evans of Franklin, La., Debra Evans-Simmons (Lonnie) of Arlington, Texas, Patricia Beam (Dell) of Evans, Georgia, Elizabeth Beverly of Vancleave, Miss.; sons Joseph Evans of Franklin, La., and Eugene Evans (Marjorie) of Jacksonville, NC; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy M. Clarkson (Joseph); brother, Herbert J. Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.