BERTHA BELL EVANS

Thu, 04/26/2018 - 11:01am Roger Stouff

Bertha Bell Evans, 81, of Franklin, Louisiana peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in Arlington, Texas.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. Celebration of Life: High noon (12 p.m.) Saturday, April 28, 2018 at Cornerstone Baptist Church, 5415 Matlock Road, Arlington, Texas, 76018. Visitation: 10 a.m. Monday, April 30, 2018 at Otis Funeral Home, 501 Willow St., Franklin, La., 70538, with burial immediately following at Saint John Cemetery.
Bertha is preceded in death by her parents, Albert Evans and Rebecca Smith-Rawster; sons, Michael Charles Evans, and Steven Nathan Evans; and sister, Carolyn J. Smith. Survivors: daughters, Rebecca Denise Evans of Franklin, La., Debra Evans-Simmons (Lonnie) of Arlington, Texas, Patricia Beam (Dell) of Evans, Georgia, Elizabeth Beverly of Vancleave, Miss.; sons Joseph Evans of Franklin, La., and Eugene Evans (Marjorie) of Jacksonville, NC; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy M. Clarkson (Joseph); brother, Herbert J. Smith; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018