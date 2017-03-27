Bernice Marie Huval Hargrave, the daughter of the late Simonette and Evelina Huval, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2017, at the age of 90. Mrs. Bernice was a native of LeRoy, a longtime resident of Morgan City, and a current resident of Live Oak Village of Hammond for the past seven years. Her presence and grace will be greatly missed.

Mrs. Bernice, alongside her husband, the late Joe Hargrave, founded and owned Hargrave Funeral Home of Morgan City. There, the two offered compassion and assistance to families during the loss of loved ones. Mrs. Bernice was known for her loving, patient, and dignified nature when working with the families at Hargrave Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bernice leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Joseph C. Hargrave Jr. and his wife, Frances, of Hammond; her daughter, Jo Anne Driggers of Morgan City; five sisters, Rose Mae Frabbiele of Las Vagas, Genevieve Daigle of Youngsville, Jenny Lee Romero of Lafayette, Margaret LeBlanc of Lafayette and Jane Delahoussaye of Broussard; one brother, Louis Huval of Beaumont, Texas; four grandchildren, Wade Hargrave and his wife, Marlo, of Batesville, Arkansas, Shannon Hargrave of Baton Rouge, Kelly Hargrave of Flower Mound, Texas, and Harold Driggers and his wife, Ramona, of Morgan City; and five great-grandchildren, Tayla Driggers and Harold Driggers Jr., both of Morgan City, Hayden Hargrave and Holden Hargrave, both of Batesville, Arkansas, and Logan Becnel of Flower Mound, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Joseph “Mr. Joe” Hargrave Sr.; her parents, Simonette and Evelina Roy Huval; one brother, Lollis Huval; and one sister, Ella Mae Huval Hargrave.

The family requests that visitation for Mrs. Bernice be observed Monday, March 27, 2017, from 9 a.m. until time of dismissal at 10:30 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, March 27, 2017, at 11 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church with Mrs. Bernice being laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum following services.