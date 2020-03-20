Bernard Anthony Francois, 55, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at his residence.

Due to CDC guidelines, no public funeral services will be conducted at this time.

A walk-through viewing will be 10-11:45 a.m. Saturday at Jones Funeral Home in Morgan City, with graveside services following at Morgan City Cemetery at noon.

He is survived by siblings, Michael Francois, David Francois, Patricia Francois-Carter, Carliss Francois, Hope Allen, Rhonda Francois and Kathleen Nunn, all of Morgan City, Loretta Francois of Beaumont, Texas, Angelette Cross of Lafayette, and Richard Wilson of Spring, Texas; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.