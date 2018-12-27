February 14, 1938 - December 24, 2018

Bernadine Saucier Fontenot, a native of Chataignier, Louisiana, and a longtime resident of Patterson, passed away on December 24, 2018, at the age of 80.

Those left to cherish Bernadine’s beautiful memory are her two children, Nolan Saucier and his wife, Peggy, and John Saucier and his wife, Leslie, Donna Eues and her daughter, Danielle who she loved as her own; a brother, Maurice Fontenot Jr.; sisters, Joyce Saucier and Bertha Verrett; five grandchildren, Tony Jo Saucier, Ashley Saucier, Sarah Saucier, Tiffany Hilburn and Cayden Thomassie; 10 great-grandchildren, Caleb, Grace, Audrey, Hailey and Aubrey Saucier, Krista, Keaton and Micah Glasscock, Chasity Stansbury and Ronnie Lake.

She joins in heaven her parents, Maurice and Olivia Reed Fontenot Sr.; daughter, Jessica LeJeune; and four brothers, Lee, Leo, Orell and Rodney Fontenot.

The family would like to extend their sincerest gratitude to Deanie Foster and Wendy Percle for their loving compassion and care.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Thursday, December 27, 2018, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with a rosary being held at 10 a.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Bernadine will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery following visitation.