May 28, 1930-February 3, 2019

Bernadine Mula Hayes passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019 at the age of 88.

She was born in Morgan City May 28, 1930, the daughter of Salvatore Mula and Mary Saleme Mula.

In 1952, Bernadine married the love of her life, Dale Hayes Sr. When he enlisted in the U.S. Army they traveled the world while raising three children, Dr. Karen H Ordogne of Morgan City, Thomas P. Hayes of Lafayette, and Dale Hayes Jr. of Patterson. After Dale’s retirement, they settled in Morgan City and Bernadine worked as a secretary for Morgan City Junior High School. She retired in 1981 to care for her grandchildren. With the heart of a servant, Bernadine was a devoted wife and a selfless mother. Being with, and cooking for her family was where she found her joy. Bernadine had an infectious giggle and a playful spirit, and she loved people; faith in her Lord guided her heart. She was devoted to her Catholic faith; being a daily communicant and faithfully praying the life of Jesus through the eyes of His Mother in the rosary.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Dale H. Hayes Sr.; her daughter, Dr. Karen Ordogne and husband Mark; her sons, Thomas Hayes, and Dale Hayes Jr. and wife Sharon; eight grandchildren, Lauren Gentile, Luke Ordogne, Dale Hayes III, Katherine Hayes, Michael Hayes, Jesse Hayes, Tai LaVerge and Tyler Hayes; and nine great-grandchildren.

Bernadine was preceded in death by her parents, Salvatore and Mary Mula; and one sister, Genevieve Theriot.

Pall bearers will be Luke Ordogne, Tommy Hayes, Dale Hayes, Mark Ordogne, Anthony Saleme and Francisco Sterling.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Michael Russo officiating. Visitation will be held Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary recitation at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Twin City Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. After Mass, Bernadine will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery Mausoleum.

The family would like to thank Bernadine’s caregivers, Tiffany DeLee, Megan Askew, Deb Price and Lacy Ledet. Special thanks to Chris Rhodes for the love he showered mom with for over 30 years, and special thanks to Dr. Bill Cefalu for his compassionate, expert care for our mom.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations made to the Central Catholic High School’s religious programs or the National Alzheimer’s Association.