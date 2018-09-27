BERNADETTE JOHNSON

Thu, 09/27/2018 - 10:54am

Bernadette Johnson, 70, a former resident of Morgan City, died, Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge.
Visitation will be Saturday, 9-10:45 a.m., with services at 11 a.m. at Gethsemane Church of God in Christ in Lafayette.
She is survived by a son, Matthew Scott of Patterson; two daughters, Bernadine Johnson of Dallas and Mattlene Johnson of Carencro; eight brothers, William Scott Jr. of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Charles Scott of New Orleans, Calvin Scott of San Jose, California, Randolph Scott of Sacramento, California, Ronald Scott, the Rev. Joseph Scott and Leonard Scott, all of Dallas, and Jonathan Scott of Bayou Vista; five sisters, Catherine Scott of Inglewood, California, Rosetta Scott of Sacramento, California, Esprindle Thomas of Compton, California, Ellen Scott of Clarksville, Tennessee and Victorian Tarleton of Verdunville; 23 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents, two sons, a daughter and a granddaughter.
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

