January 25, 1944 — January 15, 2020

Bernadette “Cricket” Ann Bailey, age 75, a resident of Bayou Vista, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.

Cricket was born January 25, 1944, in Morgan City, the daughter of Herman Leon Bailey Sr. and Margaret Alemand Rhodes.

Cricket was a care-free spirit who was always full of life; even in the hospital at her sickest, Cricket was still lively, alert and aware. You could always find Cricket at the AARP building playing bingo or any garage sale that was going on around town. Cricket also enjoyed visiting the Patterson Health Care Center where she made many friends. She enjoyed dancing, laughing and her pork skins and coke, which you could always catch her with. Cricket was filled with personality and spunk. If you ever called her, just her voicemail would tell you that, as she would say, “You know the voice, leave a message!”

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, Troy Mire of Morgan City and Shane Thibodeaux and wife Robin of Atascocita, Texas; one daughter, Tessie Mills and husband Sean of Lafayette; stepmother, Alma Bailey Glavin; nine siblings, Eula Arceneaux and husband Roy of Gibson; Virginia Bailey of Bayou Vista; Regina Duval and husband Earl of Morgan City; Herman Bailey Jr. and wife Robin of Morgan City; Gerri Kovac and husband Andy of Patterson; Shelia Bailey of Bayou Vista; David Bailey of New Orleans; Roxann Yarbrough and husband Allen of Odessa, Texas; Nolan Rhodes Jr. and wife Rosemary of Stephensville; brother-in-law, Lawrence Pennison of Bayou L’Ourse; sister-in-law, Linda Bailey of Morgan City; five grandchildren, Trista Jones and husband Daniel of Baton Rouge; Jacob Thibodeaux of Lafayette; Robbie Gaines of Kentucky; Cody Alualu of Lafayette; Bryn Mills of Lafayette; five great-grandchildren, Kaila, Kameron, Elaina, Jadelynn and Sean; and her beloved cat, Angel.

Cricket was preceded in death by her parents, Herman Bailey Sr. and Margaret Rhodes; stepfather, Nolan Rhodes Sr.; daughter, Tana Thibodeaux; granddaughter, Shaunna Meaux; sister, Debbie Pennison; and brother, Ronnie Bailey Sr.

A celebration of Cricket’s life will be held at Central Baptist Church in Patterson on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 11 a.m.