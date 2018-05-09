BENNY FORD BLACKBURN

Benny Ford “Baby June” Blackburn, Jr. aka Coon Dog, 73, a resident of Patterson, La. and native of Verdunville, La., passed away on Saturday May 5, 2018 at 4:56 a.m. at his residence.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at New Salem Baptist Church in Patterson, La. from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. Burial will follow funeral services in the Nazarene Cemetery in Verdunville, La. Reverend Samuel Calhoun will serve as the Officiant, and Reverend Henry Harris Sr. will serve as the Eulogist.

Memories of Benny Jr, or “Baby June or Coon Dog,” as he was known to many, will forever remain in the hearts of his two sons, Benny Blackburn, III of Bethany, OK and Gregory Hunt of Patterson, La.; three daughters, Barbara Blackburn, Mrs. Cornelius (Shantel Blackburn) Gant, and Tonya M. Hunt all of Patterson, La. two brothers, Rev. Henry Harris Sr. of Verdunville, La., and Herbert Blackburn of Patterson, La.; eight sisters, Arlene Lightfoot of Houston, TX., Mrs. Henry ( Eliza) Fontenot, Sandra Randle, Alberta Blackburn, Mrs. Perry (Dianne) Melton, Cynthia Blackburn Richardson and Debra Dennis all of Verdunville, La. and Mrs. Anthony (Christine) Taylor of Franklin, La.; twelve grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two aunts, as well as his sisters-in-law, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.

Benny Jr. was preceded in death by his parents, a step-mother who raised him, and a sister.

Jones Funeral Home of Morgan City-Franklin-Jeanerette-Houma in charge of arrangements.

Visit www.jones-funeral-home.com to send condolences to family.