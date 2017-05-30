January 16, 1931-May 27, 2017

Beatrice Mary McAdams Talbot, 86, a resident of Houma, passed away Saturday, May 27, 2017, at Patterson Healthcare, surrounded by her loving family.

Beatrice was born Jan. 16, 1931, in Plaquemine, the daughter of Leroy and Magdalene Curry McAdams.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two daughters, Judy Tholen and husband Dale of Berwick and Doreen Bertrand of Houma; five grandchildren, Paul Tholen and wife Michelle, Kim Tholen Marra and husband Richard, Lacey Tholen Morgan and husband Andrew, Derrick Aucoin and companion Brittany Johnstonbaugh, and Randy Aucoin and wife Danielle; 10 great-grandchildren, Ryan, Ashlyn, Carley, Kierstin, Mariah, Macey, Max, Kyler, Tyler and Kalin; and one great-great-granddaughter, Lillian.

Beatrice was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Magdalene Curry McAdams; former spouse, Paul J. Landry; husband, Junius Talbot Jr.; one son, Keith Gerard Landry; four brothers, Leroy McAdams, Edward McAdams, John McAdams, E.J. Cavalier; and one sister, Mary Avia Cavalier Guidry.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017, at Twin City Funeral Home with Monsignor J. Douglas Courville officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Following services, Beatrice will be laid to rest in St. Francis de Sales Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Houma.