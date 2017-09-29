December 5, 1946 — September 27, 2017

Funeral services for Bart Joseph Thibodeaux Sr. will be held Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Patterson during an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Following the Mass, he will be laid to rest in St. Joseph Cemetery Mausoleum. Father Angelo Cremaldi will be the

Celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. Musical selections will be sung by Mr. Thibodeaux’s granddaughter, Ashlyn Dupre, accompanied by organist Lee LeBlanc. Serving as pallbearers will be Kurt Dupre, Doug Upperman, Robin Fabre, Wallace Ackman, Alton Hue, Michael Clayton and Corey Marcel.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017, at Ibert’s Mortuary in Patterson from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m., with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 7 p.m., led by Jamie Guidry and Ashlyn Dupre. Visitations will continue Monday morning at St. Joseph Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m.

Bart was born in Thibodaux on Dec. 5, 1946, the second of five children born to Lawrence and Shirley Thibodeaux. He spent his early years in Chacahoula, was a former resident of Berwick and has resided in Bayou Vista for the past 13 years. He left this earthly life in the late evening hours of Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017, at the age of 70 following a lengthy battle with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Those he leaves to cherish his memory include his wife of 53 years, Debbie Fabre Thibodeaux; their three children, Darlene T. Dupre and her husband Kurt, Teidi T. Upperman and her husband Doug, and Bart Joseph Thibodeaux Jr. and his wife Angela; seven grandchildren, Layne Dupre and his wife Brittany, Ashlyn Dupre, Clinton Upperman and his wife Rebekah, Hannah U. Oldfather and her husband Jaret, Patrick Thibodeaux, Megan T. Rock and her husband Brett, and Heather Thibodeaux; seven great-grandchildren, Caroline Rose Dupre, Alex and Aiden Upperman, Brooklynn Upperman, Jolie Oldfather, Paisley Thibodeaux and Branson Thibodeaux; mother-in-law, Georgia A. Peltier; and four sisters, Deanna T. Sampey, Nancy T. Marcel, Trudy T. Meyers and Kim T. Breaux.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence Joseph Thibodeaux Jr. and Shirley Rita Aycock Thibodeaux.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made in Mr. Bart’s name to either Notre Dame Hospice, 1000 Howard Ave., 10th Floor, New Orleans, LA 70113, 985-847-0174, or the Archdiocese of New Orleans, Second Harvest Food Bank, 7887 Walmsley Ave., New Orleans, LA 70125, 855-392-9338.

