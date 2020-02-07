Article Image Alt Text

BARRY PAUL HENRY

Fri, 02/07/2020 - 10:22am

Barry Paul Henry, 55, of Morgan City, died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Ochsner St. Mary.
He is survived by his wife, Stacie Henry of Centerville; children, Slade Henry, Kade Henry, Paige Henry and Blake Henry; sisters, Jerry Breaux of Gonzales and Frances Smith of Metairie; five grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
Visitation will be Monday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City with services at 2 p.m. at Pharr Chapel. Burial will follow in Morgan City Cemetery.

