January 25 1949 — January 11, 2021

Barry Anthony Broussard, a native of Gibson and longtime resident of Berwick, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, January 11, 2021 at the age of 71.

The greatest of husbands and fathers, Barry was his wife’s best friend and a wonderful role model for his children and grandchildren. Barry was a strong and quiet individual, but when he spoke it was always something worth hearing. Barry was the kind of friend who was accepting of others. He valued honesty and loyalty which led to many great friendships in life.

Having felt the call to serve his country, Barry proudly enlisted in the United States Army directly after graduating high school. He served in Vietnam and later Okinawa. After his service, he returned home to work for the family business in the oilfield supply industry. In Barry’s spare time he enjoyed Formula 1 racing, yearly hunting trips in West Texas, photography, music, reading, and so much more.

Those left to cherish Barry’s memory are his wife and best friend of 52 years, Cathy Tyner Broussard of Berwick; his children, Kristyn Broussard Hughes and her husband, Matthew of Berwick, and his son Brady Matthew Broussard and his wife, Sarah of Morgan City; four grandchildren, Sara Moore, Hayden Moore, Avery Broussard and Max Hughes; his father, Huby “Bruce” Broussard of Morgan City; and one brother, Jerry Michael Broussard of Morgan City.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ellen Melancon Broussard; and two siblings, Jackie Ellen Broussard Stinson and Richard Dennis Broussard.

The family requests that a time of visitation and remembrance be observed on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 9 a.m. until time of services at 12:30 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Barry will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery where a rendering of military honors will be held by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad.

Due to restrictions regarding limited gatherings, Hargrave Funeral Home can accommodate 100 guests within its facility. All guests are asked to please wear masks and follow social distancing protocols upon entry of the funeral home.