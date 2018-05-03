Barrone Charles, 51, a native and resident of Franklin, died Monday, April 23, 2018 at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home Chapel in Franklin. Burial will follow in the Lutheran Cemetery in Franklin.

He is survived by five sons, Barrone Collins and Garmone Collins, both of Sulphur, Shawn Charles and Iravian Jones, both of New Iberia, and Braelen Charles of Lafayette; one daughter, Kennedy Charles of Lafayette; two stepchildren, Joel Brown of Lafayette and Bianca Henry of St. Martinville; five brothers, Rodney Robinson Sr. and Ronald Robinson, both of New Iberia, Raleigh Robinson Jr. of Lafayette, Willie Provost of Morgan City and Milton James of Baldwin; two sisters, Lisa Charles of Houston and Rona Charles of New Iberia; 10 grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a daughter and a brother.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.