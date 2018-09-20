BARLOW TOUPS

Thu, 09/20/2018 - 10:55am

Barlow Toups, 43, a native and resident of Morgan City, died Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, at Terrebonne General Medical Center in Houma.
Visitation will be Friday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Siracusaville Recreation Center. Burial will follow in Union Bethel Cemetery in Amelia.
He is survived by a son, Noah Alexander of Lafayette; four daughters, Byreisha Toups of Smyrna, Georgia, Samyra Toups and Tori Toups, both of Thibodaux, and Zuri Toups of Amelia; his fiancé; his parents, Oscar Toups Sr. and Wonedia Toups of Morgan City; two brothers, Randy Toups of Rowlett, Texas and Oscar Toups Jr. of Berwick; two sisters, Janell Johnson of Amelia and Chanta Short of Gibson; and a host of other relatives.

