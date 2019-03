Barbara Shuff Roussel, a native of Goose Creek, Texas, and former resident of Morgan City, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She is survived by two sons, Michael Roussel and Lewis Roussel Jr.; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Services were held earlier.

Ascension Funeral Home in Gonzales was in charge of arrangements.