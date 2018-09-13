Barbara Sanders Fields, 65, a native of Chicago and resident of Houma, died Sunday, Sept. 2, 2018.

Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. at Jones Funeral Home in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, William Fields of Houma; three sons, James Sanders of Franklin, Donta Sanders of Morgan City, and Deonta Sanders and Larry Ware, both of Houma; five daughters, Yalonda Ware, Leeandra Fields, Barbara Ware, Rita Ware and Michelle Ware, all of Houma; four grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jessie Sanders and Donald Sanders; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers and two sisters.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.