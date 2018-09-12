Barbara Sanders Fields, 65, a native of Chicago, IL, and a resident of Houma, La., passed away peacefully at 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, September 2, 2018.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until funeral time at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Jones Funeral Home chapel located at 6775 West Park Avenue in Houma. Burial will follow in Deweyville Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, William H. Fields of Houma; sons, James Sanders of Franklin, Donta Sanders of Morgan City, Deonta Corey Sanders (Saadi), and Larry Ware both of Houma; five daughters, Mrs. Rene (Yalonda) Ware, Leeandra Fields, Barbara, Rita and Michelle Ware all of Houma; four grandchildren, two great grandchildren; brothers, Jessie and Donald Sanders; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, four brothers, two sisters.

Arrangements entrusted to Jones Funeral Home of Houma-Franklin-Jeanerette-Morgan City.

