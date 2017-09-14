Barbara Riley Johnson, 76, a native of Terrebonne Parish and a resident of Houma, died Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Jerusalem Baptist Church in Houma. Burial will follow in Southdown Cemetery.

She is survived by three sons, Lloyd Johnson Jr., Troy Johnson and the Rev. Freddie Johnson, all of Houma; three daughters, Loyce Johnson of Patterson, and Sheryl Williams and Barbara Johnson, both of Houma; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Freddie Riley and Gerald Riley, both of Houma; four sisters, Bonnie Riley, Halette Celestin, Annette Ruffin and Annabelle Howard, all of Houma; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her husband, grandson, parents, sister and brothers.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.