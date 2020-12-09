Mrs. Barbara L. Navy, age 56, a resident and native of Franklin, Louisiana, passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family and friends in Franklin, Louisiana on Monday, November 30, 2020.

Visitation will be observed on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Otis Mortuary Chapel, 501 Willow Street-Franklin, La., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with funeral service commencing at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Navy, is survived by her Husband: Donald Ray Navy, Sr. of Franklin, La.; 2 sons: Donald Ray Olasumbo Navy, Jr. of Arlington, Texas; and Brennan Navy of Rayne, La.; 1 step daughter; and she raised: Mrs. Shecawhanayki Charles Matthews of Baton Rouge, La.; 1 niece, she raised A’ Mya Barras of Franklin, La.; 2 brothers, Gailyn Charles Myrna Small of Winter Springs, Florida; & Frank C. Small, Jr. of Franklin, La.; 2 sisters: Aqueline Denise Small and Tomeka Renna Small both of Franklin, La.; and 1 grandchild. She was preceded in death by her parents: Frank and Mary C. Small, Sr.

Officiating Minister: Rev. Ricky Simmons

Mask or face covering are required for all Attendees!

The OTIS MORTUARY, Inc. of Franklin, La. is in charge of arrangements.