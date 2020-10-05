July 4, 1951 — October 3, 2020

Barbara J. LeBoeuf Breaux, 69, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center.

Barbara was born on July 4, 1951, in Morgan City, the daughter of James A. LeBoeuf Sr. and Dorothy Bonvallian LeBoeuf.

Barbara loved spending time with her family and cherished every moment she was able to spend with her children, grandchildren and her close family and friends. She is reunited in heaven with her high school sweetheart, compassionate friend and husband, Alan A. Breaux Sr.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Michelle Breaux Stansbury and husband Jack of Summerville, South Carolina, and Alan A. Breaux Jr. and wife Heather of Abbeville; 10 grandchildren, Ashlyn Reaux, Caitlyn Reaux, Jacob Stansbury, Joshua Stansbury, Kayla Guidry, Katie Grubb, Ali Breaux, Payton Breaux, Molli Breaux and Eli Breaux; one brother, Tommy LeBoeuf of Morgan City; two sisters, Elizabeth “Lou” Leedom of Deridder and Madge LaCoste of Morgan City; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, James and Dorothy Bonvallian LeBoeuf; her husband, Alan A. Breaux Sr.; and two brothers, James “Jimmy” LeBoeuf and Raymond LeBoeuf.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Twin City Funeral Home with the visitation resuming from 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Following the services mausoleum entombment services will be held in the Morgan City Cemetery.