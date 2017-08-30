Barbara Charlot, 63, a native and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 1 p.m. at Good Hope Baptist Church in Patterson. Burial will follow in Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by a companion; a son, Claude Charlot of Franklin; three brothers, Calvin Brown of Bayou Vista, Charles Variet of Patterson and Arthur Variet of Lafayette; seven sisters, Ella Bennette, Brenda Roberson, Ivy Maze, Julia Variet and Rita Variet, all of Patterson, Edna Jones of Morgan City and Rose Variet of Lafayette; 16 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.