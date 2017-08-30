Barbara Charlot, 63, a native and resident of Patterson, died Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017 at Chateau Terrebonne Health Care in Houma, La.

Visitation will be held at Good Hope Baptist Church, 908 Washington St., Patterson, Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. with burial rites following at the church at 1 p.m. Interment will be in the Home Industrial Cemetery in Patterson.

She is survived by her devoted companion, Raymond Webber of Patterson; a son, Claude (Cassandra) Charlot of Franklin; brothers Calvin Brown of Bayou Vista, Arthur Lee Variet of Lafayette, and Charles Variety of Patterson; sisters Ella Mae Bennette, Brenda Roberson, Ivory J. Maze, Julia Variet and Rita Variety all of Patterson, Edna Jones of Morgan City and Rose Variet of Lafayette; 16 grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a daughter-in-law.

Rev. Patrick Jones officiating. Otis Mortuary of Franklin is in charge of arrangements.