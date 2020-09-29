Barbara Ann Johnson, 79, a native and resident of Berwick, died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at AMG Specialty Hospital in Houma.

Graveside services will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the Berwick Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.

She is survived by three children, Aristed Sanders Jr. of Patterson, Darrell Sanders of Schertz, Texas and Travis Johnson; one brother, Richard Turner; one sister, LaVern Scott, all of Berwick; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.