Barbara Ann Campbell Hebert, 75, native of Thibodaux, Louisiana and a resident of Amelia, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 15, 2017.

The Lord and family were her passions. Barbara loved to crochet, sew and talk; everyone knew her as “Gammy” — she never met a stranger and would be there for anyone that needed her help.

Barbara is survived by her husband of 57 years, Robert Hebert Sr.; five children, Yvette Hebert Falgout and husband Anthony, Robert Hebert Jr., Charlotte Hebert Minear and husband Kelly, Michele Dupont and husband Thomas, and Minette Hebert Geisler and husband Sye; 11 grandchildren, Anthony Falgout Jr. and fiancé Liberty Grow, Rory Falgout and wife Rene’, Matthew Patureau, Garrett Patureau, Reagan Minear, Sydney Minear, Ernest Dupont, Robert Dupont, Austin Geisler, Aiden Geisler and Alise Geisler; two great-grandchildren, Aubrey Falgout and

Charlotte Falgout; her fur baby, Phoenix; siblings, Vicky Lirette and husband Roy, Susie Daigle and husband Raymond, Robert Campbell and wife Sue, James Gaubert and wife Jewell, and Tammy Jacqulois; sister-in-law, Coddie Campbell; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Barbara was preceded in death by her mother and stepfather, Clothilde and Lionel Gaubert; brother, Joe Campbell; and godmother, Rose Papa.

Visitation will be held Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia from 6 p.m. - 9 p.m. and Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia from 8 a.m. - 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 18, 2017, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Amelia. Burial will be in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Thibodaux, Louisiana.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to J.S. Aucoin Elementary in Amelia, Louisiana.