Baby Nevaeh Lee Lopez, born June 15, 2020, at Thibodaux Regional Medical Center, died Monday, July 20, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Zacharieth Lopez and Jaida Weatherford; maternal grandparents, Bobbie LeBlanc and Terri LeBlanc; and paternal grandparents, Cody Landry and Charles Weatherford.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal great-grandparents.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at 2 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home. Burial will follow in St. Andrews Cemetery in Amelia.

Due to CDC recommendations, up to 50 people are allowed while practicing social distancing. Masks are required.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.