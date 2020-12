Baby Carly Marie Verret of Tylertown, Mississippi, died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020.

She is survived by her parents, Steven and Tracy Verret of Tylertown, Mississippi; maternal grandparents, Angelia Haase and Dale Pearce, both of Bayou Vista; and a host of other relatives.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents and great-grandparents.

Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. in Morgan City Cemetery.