BABY ASHTON ANTHONY ALEMAN
Baby Ashton Anthony Aleman, the beloved son of Anthony Aleman and Carley Daigle, was born into heaven.
Alongside his parents, Baby Ashton is survived by his paternal grandmother, Gwyn Aleman; his maternal grandparents, Ryan and Emily Vaughn; his maternal great-grandparents, Nick and Darlene Carter; his maternal great-great-grandmother, Rosella E. Falcon; and his godparents, Evan Therior Sr., Leanna Gresco, Ariel Franklin and Caleb Daigle.
Baby Ashton was greeted in heaven by his paternal great-grandmother, Velma Landry.
Services for Baby Ashton will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Baby Ashton will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.