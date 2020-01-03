Baby Ashton Anthony Aleman, the beloved son of Anthony Aleman and Carley Daigle, was born into heaven.

Alongside his parents, Baby Ashton is survived by his paternal grandmother, Gwyn Aleman; his maternal grandparents, Ryan and Emily Vaughn; his maternal great-grandparents, Nick and Darlene Carter; his maternal great-great-grandmother, Rosella E. Falcon; and his godparents, Evan Therior Sr., Leanna Gresco, Ariel Franklin and Caleb Daigle.

Baby Ashton was greeted in heaven by his paternal great-grandmother, Velma Landry.

Services for Baby Ashton will be held on Friday, January 3, 2019, from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home. Following services, Baby Ashton will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.