April 26, 1920-March 17, 2019

Astrid von den Brincken Walsh passed away peacefully at her home in Morgan City on March 17, 2019 at the age of 98. She was the wife of the late Dewey Walsh, a well-known businessman who was a native of Morgan City.

Astrid was born April 26, 1920, on her family estate in Brinck-Pedwahlen near Sabile, Latvia to Baron Nikolai von den Brincken, a doctor and lawyer, and his Estonian-born wife Adeline Kolk von den Brincken.

She attended boarding schools in Talsi, Jelgava, and Riga, Latvia. She graduated school in Posen, Poland and later attended university classes in Posen.

In 1939, the family had to relocate to Poland because of the outbreak of World War II. During that time, Poland was occupied by Germans and Russians. They lived in Poland until 1945 when they escaped first to East Germany then to West Germany.

During that time, Astrid worked for the U.S. Army in Heidelberg, Germany, until she immigrated to the United States in May 1956. She worked at J. Ray McDermott in New Orleans where she met Dewey on a blind date set up by a friend in March of 1966. They were engaged that same year and married on April 8, 1967 in New Orleans.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Manfred and Heinz von den Brincken; and sisters, Ellinor von den Brincken Anderson and Waldtraut von den Brincken Benton.

She is survived by three nieces, Karen Anderson Lancaster of Youngsville, Louisiana, and Allison Walsh Trosclair and Catherine Walsh Colvin, both of Austin, Texas; and one nephew, Thomas Anderson of Vail, Colorado. Astrid was comforted at the end of her life by her faithful caregivers Anna Streva, Mouna Trosclair, Paula Gorsch and Charita McCullough.

The family requests that a time of visitation be observed on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church. Following services, Astrid will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Astrid to Trinity Episcopal Church or to a church or charity of your choice.