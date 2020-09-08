July 8, 1984 — September 4, 2020

Asia “Queenie” Leigh Marie Anslem Barras, 36, a resident of Lafayette, passed away Friday, September 4, 2020, at her home.

Asia was born on July 8, 1984, in Houma, the daughter of Michael Anslem Sr. and Susan Vidos.

Asia enjoyed gardening and tending to her plants. She loved to go shopping and had a deep love for music. Asia loved her family and cherished every moment that she spent with them. She was always the center of attention and spot light for her family. Her light will continue to shine bright through her children and family.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two children, Sierra Adams and Zachary Barras, both of Lafayette; her parents, Ronnie and Susan Daigle of Jeanerette, and Michael Anslem Sr. and companion Elaine Falgout of Morgan City; four brothers, Michael Anslem Jr. and wife Danielle of Morgan City, Matt Anslem and wife Angela of Patterson, James Pete Anslem of Gibson, and Tyler Daigle of Houma; eight nieces, nephews and godchildren, Alena, Payton, Zoey, Anastasia, Elliot, Rhett, Sienna and Brylon; host of aunts, uncles, godparents and cousins; grandparents, James Vidos of Morgan City and Doug and Deanna Daigle of Gibson; and special friend, Jesse LeBlanc of Lafayette.

Asia was preceded in death by maternal grandmother, Laura Vidos; paternal grandparents, Pete and Hazel Anslem; special friend, J.R. Creveling; and five uncles, Kenneth Vidos, Freddie Vidos, David Vidos, Gerald Anslem and James Anslem.

Pallbearers will be Raymond Michel, Wesley Vidos, Timothy Vidos, Brandon Reaux, Tray Francis and Matt Anslem. Honorary pallbearers will be Michael Anslem Jr., James Pete Anslem and Zachary Barras.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Twin City Gospel Church in Berwick with Pastor Charley Driskell officiating. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until service time; and following services, Asia will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Cemetery.