April 9, 1993 — April 1, 2020

Ashley Dean Moore Jr., 26, of Morgan City, Louisiana, passed away on April 1, 2020, in Newark, NJ.

Virtual memorial will be held at 4 p.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, from the comfort in the spot in your heart where Ashley resided.

Ashley Dean Moore Jr. was born in Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ashley Dean Moore Sr. and Starlet Carbins on April 9, 1993. He graduated from Freehold High School. He worked as a Chef for One World Observatory for four years. He loved to write stories, plays, and create his own universe on paper and lived through his characters.

Ashley Dean Moore Jr. was preceded in death by his grandmother Rosalie Moore and grandfather John Moore; Aunts Josephine Martin and Corliss Moore; and his Uncle John Moore Jr.

Ashley Dean Moore Jr. is survived by his parents, Ashley Dean Moore Sr. and Starlet Carbins, and his younger brother, Elijah White; his grandparents, Louis Carbins Sr. and Arthur Loise Scott; Uncles Louis Carbins Jr., Shane Scott, Andre Scott and Ricky Moore; and his Aunt Letitia Sumerlin.

The family of Ashley Dean Moore Jr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Mrs. Holmes from the Raine Foundation and April Miller of Newark, NJ, for their kindness and support.

Memorial Link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85078445839