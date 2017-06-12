Arthur William Smith, 72, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, passed away Thursday, June 8, 2017.

Arthur was born on Dec. 13, 1944, the son of Louin and Margreet Smith.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by two sons, William Smith and wife Tootie of Morgan City, and Jimmy Smith of Bayou L’Ourse; two daughters, Tina Garza and husband Frank of St. San Angelo, Texas, and Kimberly Smith of Bayou L’Ourse; two sisters, Marry Ellen Tanksley of Crosset, Arkansas, and Gloria Harris and husband Harold of Andrews, Texas; and four grandchildren, Melanie Garza, Nicholas Garza, Zachery Velasquez and Dylan Velasquez.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Louin and Margreet Smith; two brothers, Donald Smith and Jerry Smith; and one sister, Betty Tanksley.

Arthur was in the U.S. Army with the rank of Private E-5, and served honorably for three years. He loved to be outdoors and his favorite thing to do was fish.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Twin City Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, following Military Honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad beginning at 5:30 p.m.