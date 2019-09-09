Arthur Yonge, a native of Morgan City, passed away peacefully at Southeast Memorial Hospital in Houston, Texas, surrounded by his family and friends on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at the age of 72.

The entire South Texas Soccer Community mourned the loss of Arthur as he has been the driving force to develop youth soccer in that area since the mid 1980’s. His vision was to provide a top-notch environment for all kids from all type of backgrounds to participate in the game. At the time of his death the USC League serviced over 25,000 kids in the South Texas area.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Cinda Romero Yonge of Houston, who is also a native of Morgan City; two sons, Arthur Thomas Yonge Jr. and wife Blanca of Alvin, Texas and Daniel James Yonge and wife Ginger of Texas City, Texas; four grandchildren, Alexis, Jasmine and Christian Yonge of Alvin and Caitlin Yonge of Texas City; one great-grandchild, Axel Yonge of Alvin, Texas. His sister Lois and brother-in-law James Premeaux of Morgan City, his brother-in-law, T-Boy and wife Judy Romero of Morgan City, brother-in-law, Ronald Lanoux of LaGrange, Georgia and sister-in-law, Frances Mavridis of Baton Rouge, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Arthur was preceded in death by his parents, Merton and Essie Yonge of Morgan City and his brother, Merton Yonge Jr. of Denham Springs.

A Memorial Service will be held at Pharr Chapel United Methodist Church, 517 Federal Avenue, Morgan City to Celebrate his Life on September 14 at 2 p.m., officiated by the Rev. Ann Sutton.

All are invited to join the family for refreshments in the fellowship hall after the service.