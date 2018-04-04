September 16, 1953 -April 3, 2018

Armond Courville, age 64, was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 3, 2018, surrounded by his loving family.

He was a devoted husband who loved to spend time with his children and grandchildren. He loved to play music and build things with his own hands.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 34 years, Janice Broussard Courville; two sons, Joe Billingsley with wife Heather and two sons, Taylor and Avery; and Armond “A.J.” Courville Jr. and companion Katie. He is survived by his mother, Isabelle Courville Zeringue; and seven brothers and sisters, Linda, Larry and wife Gwen, Hayward, Mary, Patrick, Dianne and husband Jeff, and Monica and husband Johnny.

He was preceded in death by his father, Fernest Courville.

Pallbearers will be Joe Billingsley, A.J. Courville, Larry Courville, Hayward Courville, Patrick Courville and Taylor Helms. Honorary pallbearer will be Avery Billingsley.

A special thanks goes out to Janet Fincher and to Clint Broussard.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 4, 2018 from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Hargrave Funeral Home in Morgan City. Visitation will continue on Thursday from 8 a.m. until time of service. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home Chapel. Burial will be in the Morgan City Cemetery.