ARMOGENE 'GENE' BRAUS JR.

Gene "Jay" Braus, 72, a native of Morgan City and resident of Youngsville, died Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

He is survived by three children, Janice B. Breaux of New Iberia, Zandra Braus-Zimmer of Lenexa, Kansas and Brad Braus of Youngsville; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.

Following a graveside funeral with military honors rendered by the East St. Mary Veterans Funeral Squad, he will be laid to rest in the Morgan City Mausoleum.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are pending at this time.