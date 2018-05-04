ARCHIE JOSEPH VINING JR.

January 14, 1928-April 27, 2018

Archie Joseph Vining Sr., 90, a resident of Morgan City, passed away Friday, April 27, 2018 in Angie, Louisiana.

Archie was born on January 14, 1928, the son of Alden Vining Sr. and Delta Pennison Vining.

Archie was a loving husband and father to his family. He was a jack of all trades and was a great diesel mechanic, welder and machinist and worked most of his life for the late Paul Haines of Coastal Marine. His love for welding carried over to his hobbies where he enjoyed making anything out of aluminum. Anywhere Archie would go he never met a stranger and was respected and liked by everyone. In his free time he enjoyed watching NFL and College Football.

He will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Audrey L. Vining of Morgan City; two children, Lana Stuart and husband Glen of Franklinton, Louisiana, and Archie Vining Jr. and wife Betty of Morgan City; three grandchildren, Jessica S. Aucoin and husband Jimmy of Morgan City, Loni Vining and companion Mario Gros of Morgan City, and Kayla S. Sabel and husband William of Covington; five great-grandchildren; and two brothers, Laurie Vining, and Alden Vining Jr. and wife Rosemarie of Morgan City.

Archie was preceded in death by his parents, Alden Vining Sr. and Delta Pennison Vining; two sisters, Ruth “Tina” Hebert and Lilly Fabre; and one special brother-in-law, Sidney Hebert Sr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 8, 2018 in the Morgan City Cemetery with services conducted by Elder Steve Farmer and Elder Glen Stuart.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to The Alzheimer’s Association, 3445 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie, LA 70002.

Twin City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.