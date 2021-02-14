April Marie Burnley Yates, 37, a resident of Centerville passed away on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at her home.

April was born on March 2, 1983 in Houma, the daughter of Terry Burnley Sr. and Karen Pearson.

She will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her husband, Travis A. Yates Sr. of Centerville; two sons, Travis A. Yates Jr. and Isaac Stephen Yates, both of Centerville; three brothers, James W. Burnley, Terry Burnley Jr. and Luke Nicholas.

April was preceded in death by her mother, Karen C. Masingale; one sister, Megan C. Nicholas.

Private memorial services will be held at a later date.